Tim Roth believes there is "no one way of grieving".

Tim Roth lost his son in 2022

The 64-year-old actor lost his son Cormac to germ cell cancer, aged 25, in October 2022, and Tim believes there isn't a right or wrong way of coping with loss.

He told the Guardian newspaper: "There is no one way of grieving. People react differently – everyone does – otherwise there would be a cure for it."

Tim filmed 'Poison', his latest movie, while Cormac was battling cancer. The veteran actor considered dropping out of the movie amid Cormac's health troubles - but his son encouraged him to commit to the project.

Tim said: "He was unfazed by me doing the film. He thought it was a good thing. He was probably wanting to get me out of the house as well.

"It had his seal of approval, otherwise I wouldn’t have done it. If he needed me to stay close, I would have been staying close."

Tim was trying to remain optimistic about his son's chances of survival at the time.

The actor shared: "At that point we were trying to remain positive because he was still with us."

'Poison' tells the story of a couple torn apart by bereavement. And Tim is convinced that grief is an "individual" thing.

He said: "The film has such a truth to it because it shows that how you grieve is as individual as a fingerprint.

"Now with my friends and family I see that everyone is doing and handling that differently and need to be respected for it."

Meanwhile, Tim recently admitted to having had a "healthily messy" career.

The actor has starred in a host of well-known movies, including 'Reservoir Dogs', 'Pulp Fiction' and 'The Hateful Eight' - but Tim admits that there's also been a chaotic element to his career.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "My feeling is that the career that I was after was anarchy. I always like that - and chaos.

"So, I always do a film to finance another film. Because a lot of these films that I love to do, these crazy films I love to do, have no money. They’re the little independent things that are trying and are struggling to be made even more now than ever. So you got to do the ones that finance them. But sometimes they are terrible, and sometimes they are great, and sometimes the little independents don’t work.

"I think my career is healthily messy."