Sydney Sweeney thinks talk of female empowerment in Hollywood is "fake".

Sydney Sweeney has voiced her frustrations

The 27-year-old actress has enjoyed huge success in recent years, but Sydney finds it "disheartening" to see women tear other women down within the entertainment industry.

Sydney told Vanity Fair's 2025 Hollywood Issue: "It’s very disheartening to see women tear other women down, especially when women who are successful in other avenues of their industry see younger talent working really hard - hoping to achieve whatever dreams that they may have - and then trying to bash and discredit any work that they’ve done.

"This entire industry, all people say is 'Women empowering other women.' None of it’s happening. All of it is fake and a front for all the other s*** that they say behind everyone’s back."

Sydney struggles to understand why she's recently become a target for criticism.

The 'Euphoria' star explained: "I mean, there’s so many studies and different opinions on the reasoning behind it.

"I’ve read that our entire lives, we were raised - and it’s a generational problem - to believe only one woman can be at the top. There’s one woman who can get the man. There’s one woman who can be, I don’t know, anything. So then all the others feel like they have to fight each other or take that one woman down instead of being like, 'Let’s all lift each other up.'

"I’m still trying to figure it out. I’m just trying my best over here. Why am I getting attacked?"

Earlier this year, Hollywood producer Carol Baum slammed Sydney, arguing that she's "not pretty" and "can’t act".

Speaking to the Daily Mail newspaper, Carol said: "There’s an actress who everybody loves now: Sydney Sweeney. I don’t get Sydney Sweeney."