Howard Stern is reportedly in a “bring-it-on mind frame” as speculation mounts over the future of his long-running SiriusXM radio show.

The 71-year-old broadcaster has hosted the second incarnation of The Howard Stern Show since 2006, but his current $500m five-year contract with SiriusXM ends in 2025, and sources have told the Daily Mail the programme is “doomed” amid falling listener numbers and criticism from some fans over Stern’s self-described “woke” views.

But a source close to the shockjock told the publication about how he is in a defiant mood amid the rumours: “He is in a bring-it-on mind frame right now. Howard likes what he likes and though he could be bitter on how things are going, it isn’t anything new to him.

“He also isn’t blaming things on his age; the world has changed. He has changed himself. If he didn’t, he would have been gone a long time ago.”

The source added: “It is true, he doesn’t like the uptick of podcasts, where everyone can be on the radio. He just thinks he is the best and there is a lot to learn from him rather than throwing him away.”

Howard has been widely reportedly to be exploring opportunities with HBO and Netflix as possible future platforms.

The Daily Mail’s source added: “All this unknown is music to Howard’s ears.

“He thrives in this element of the unknown… now the honeymoon might be over with Sirius after almost 20 years, but he still wants to figure something out to stay, especially for his team.”

The Daily Mail also reported Howard learned of claims he was preparing to quit SiriusXM via a Google alert while in Southampton.

The news broke as his 95-strong staff were at a team-building event in Manhattan.

Howard apparently responded by hosting an “emergency show” the next morning, assuring listeners he would return on 2 September.

He is said to have been in “very serious negotiations” with SiriusXM, with some insiders suggesting a short one-to-two-year deal could be agreed, while others point to tensions over the company’s support of rival host Andy Cohen.

Recent years have seen Howard address criticism against him directly.

He said in 2023: “By the way, I kind of take that as a compliment, that I’m woke.

“To me the opposite of woke is being asleep. And if woke means I can’t get behind Trump… or that I support people who want to be transgender or I’m for the vaccine, dude call me woke as you f****** want.”