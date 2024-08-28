Hozier's awkward encounter with Cillian Murphy inspired part of his hit 'Too Sweet'.

Hozier has shared how Cillian Murphy inspired his lyric in 'Too Sweet'

The 'Take Me To Church' hitmaker has recalled being severely hungover and injured after a wild night out when the 'Oppenheimer' star introduced himself on a plane.

He told the audience at his recent concert at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota, in footage shared on TikTok: “I stand up quickly, and I am quite tall. It’s been said to me, ‘If I fall down, I would be halfway home’… I was walking at full pace and I just went, ‘Boom!’ My head hit the window at such force.”

It didn't help matters that the 34-year-old singer was starstruck by his fellow Irishman.

He recalled: “I’m like rattled. You know, that type of hangover where you’re shaking.

“And then I look over to the left of me on this plane and I see a famous Irish actor. I’m also subject to celebrity shock where you see somebody you’ve seen on screen a thousand times and you’re like, ‘Oh my God, that’s a famous person’. And when I see Cillian Murphy is to my left…”

He continued: “I’m like, ‘Oh my God, that’s wet’. So I’m on the plane looking at my fingers, like I’m bleeding a little bit. And I turn to my left and Cillian Murphy’s hunkered by my seat and is like, ‘How’s it going?’ I’m trying to play it cool. He was so sweet and so kind.”

The 'Peaky Blinders' star, 48, still has no idea that he helped him pen a line in the tune.

Sharing the lyric that was inspired by their meeting, he added: “It’s the line, ‘I aim low, I aim true and the ground’s where I go‘. I’ve never told Cillian Murphy that, I’ve never met him since.

“I didn’t have the guts to tell him at the time the shape that I was in.”