Hugh Grant embraces his children crawling all over him.

Hugh Grant loves being with his children

The 64-year-old star became emotional as he discussed the joy he gets from parenting his five children - son John Mungo, 12, and daughters Lulu, eight, and Blue, six, who he has with wife Anna Eberstein as well as daughter Tabitha Xiao Xi, 13, and son Felix Chang Hong, 11, from his relationship with former partner Tinglan Hong - even though it can be chaotic at times.

Asked if he was a "jungle gym dad", Hugh told 'The Kelly Clarkson Show': "Oh I love a bit of that.

"I mean there's a lot to dread because I'm old and it's noisy and it's unbearable and I do a lot of hiding in the loo."

The 'Heretic' actor became teary as he continued: "I mean, I'm going home tonight and, let's face it, the bit where they jump in your arms - my six-year-old calls it her 'chimpanzee hug'. I quite like that.

Hugh added: "I've made myself cry."

The 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' star revealed the names of his two youngest daughters earlier this month and confessed that he was in a bit of a "panic" when attempting to name his children.

Hugh said: "I have a daughter who I named…I was in a bit of a panic with my wife on the day we named her and we thought it might be nice for her when she was older if she could say in bars that her middle name was Danger. So her name is Lulu Danger Grant."

The star revealed that his other daughter is named Blue "because again I panicked about names with my wife so we asked (Lulu's) elder brother when she was on the way".

Grant recalled: "We said, 'There's a new baby coming along, what should we call her?' And he said, 'Kevin,' because that was his favourite Minion (from the film 'Despicable Me').

"And we did think about calling her Kevin but then we said, 'You better think of something else.' So he said Blue, because it was his favourite colour."