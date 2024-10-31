Hugh Grant has revealed the names of his two youngest children.

Hugh Grant reveals his two youngest daughters' names

The 'Notting Hill' star has five children - three with his wife Anna Eberstein and two with former partner Tinglan Hong - and has now shared the names of his two youngest daughters.

The 'Wonka' star's children with Tinglan are Tabitha, 13, Felix, 11, and he also shares John, 11, with Anna after she and Tinglan became pregnant just a few months apart.

When appearing on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' this week, Hugh explained that he was in a bit of a "panic" when trying to name his kids.

He said: "I have a daughter who I named…I was in a bit of a panic with my wife on the day we named her and we thought it might be nice for her when she was older if she could say in bars that her middle name was Danger. So her name is Lulu Danger Grant."

Later in the episode, the 'Love Actually' star discussed how although he isn't a fan of Halloween, his two young daughters are obsessed with the American tradition and revealed how his other daughter was named.

He added "My children love it. They love it. Actually, Lulu Danger Grant and her sister Blue Grant, named Blue because again I panicked about names with my wife so we asked [Lulu's] elder brother when she was on the way.

"We said, 'There's a new baby coming along, what should we call her?' And he said, 'Kevin,' because that was his favourite Minion.

"And we did think about calling her Kevin but then we said, 'You better think of something else.' So he said Blue, because it was his favourite colour."

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the actor got "absolutely smashed" on tequila shots with Travis Kelce at a Taylor Swift show in London over the summer.

The 64-year-old star took his eight-year-old daughter to see the pop star perform on her 'The Eras' tour at Wembley Stadium back in June and he spent much of the gig hanging out with the singer's football player boyfriend Travis - and Hugh revealed the pair were downing shots during the show.

He told NME: "We did tequila shots at the back of this kind of hut in the middle of Wembley. And there were a bunch of, I think they were, rappers. I dunno what they were. Anyway, we all got absolutely smashed on tequila."