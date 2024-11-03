Hugh Jackman has jokingly agreed with Martha Stewart after she branded his friend and co-star Ryan Reynolds "not funny".

Hugh Jackman is weighing in on Martha Stewart's fallout with his pal Ryan Reynolds

The 'Deadpool and Wolverine' star wasn't impressed when the 83-year-old lifestyle guru - who he lives close to in Bedford, New York - claimed his wisecracking ways were part of an act but joked it wouldn't be wise to "disagree" with her.

Martha admitted she was "going to get in trouble" when she dissed "serious" Ryan.

Asked during an appearance on Bilt Rewards’ ‘Rent Free’ game show which top three celebrities would be the most fun to hang out with, she mused: “He’s probably on the list just ‘cause he covers himself up in his movies and you don’t see his face — Ryan Reynolds, is he one of those?

“And you want to know something? He’s not so funny in real life. No, he’s not so funny. He’s very serious.

"He’s a good actor.

“He can act funny, but he isn’t funny. Maybe he can get to be funny again.

“I’m going to get in trouble. He’s my neighbour.”

Responding to Martha's viral comments, the 48-year-old actor wrote on X: "I’d disagree with her. But I tried that once.

"The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so."

And now, Hugh, 56, who often playfully mocks his Marvel co-star, has reacted with the quip: "Finally someone says it."

Ryan and his actress wife Blake Lively, 37, own a $2 million home near Martha’s 153-acre property, and became friends with the couple as soon as they bought their house in her neighbourhood.

She told the HuffPost in 2014: “(Blake) moved into my neighbourhood a couple of years ago with Ryan – before they got married, they bought a house right around the corner from my house.

“And they started to come over, not to borrow sugar, but just as friends.

“They’re very friendly, very nice people. In a way, kind of shy – not shy on the screen, at all, if you’ve seen any of Blake’s movies – but very shy in person.”