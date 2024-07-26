Hugh Jackman presented Kevin Feige with a $15 gift voucher during the Marvel boss' induction to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 55-year-old actor paid tribute to the 51-year-old studio chief on Thursday (25.07.24) and was able to offer a "full circle" moment when he recalled how Kevin, who was then a production assistant, took him for dinner after what he thought was a failed audition to play Wolverine in 2000's 'X-Men'.

In a video shared by 'Entertainment Tonight', Hugh told the assembled audience, which included Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds, Kathryn Hahn, Simu Liu, Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, and Brie Larson, Kevin had kindly offered to drive him to the airport following his audition.

He continued: "We get in the car, we're just chatting, and all of a sudden he pulls over at a restaurant.

"Now at this point I know I’m not getting the part. Kevin knows I’m not getting the part. The waiter in the restaurant knows I’m not getting the part. But Kevin says, 'I want to buy you a steak.

"And like, I’m an actor, it's free steak, I’m in totally...He [Kevin] took the time to take care of me. And I will never ever forget it.

"It’s 25 years later. And this is kind of a full circle moment. So is there any way I can show my affection for this man today? Other than saying a few words?

"I got you this gift certificate to Mastros Steakhouse. This is a full $15 gift certificate... valid on Tuesdays between 3 and 3.30pm. Don't cry."

But the 'Deadpool and Wolverine' star joked he wouldn't be joining his old friend for a meal.

He quipped: "I honestly would go with you, but I’m kind of a massive movie star now [so] it would not look good for me. Congratulations Kevin Feige."

The Australian actor previously admitted he would "never forget" Kevin's kind gesture.

He told Entertainment Weekly: "I said, 'Kevin, we all know I'm not getting the part. You don't have to do dinner.'

"But no, he sat in there and had a steak dinner with me and then drove me to the airport.

"I'll never forget it.

"That was the nicest thing. I thought, I'll never see him again."

Hugh landed the part and it went on to be a breakthrough role for the star, who has now portrayed Wolverine/ Logan in nine movies, including his cameos in 'X-Men: First Class' and 'X-Men: Apocalypse'.