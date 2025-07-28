Hulk Hogan's widow believes the late wrestler "couldn't have been prouder" of his son.

Nick and Hulk Hogan back in 2009

The wrestling legend - whose real name was Terry Bollea - passed away after suffering cardiac arrest on Thursday (24.07.25), aged 71, and to mark Nick Hogan's 35th birthday on Sunday (27.07.25), Sky Daily paid a touching tribute to her stepson as she thanked him for his "strength and heart".

Sky wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Hulk with his arms around Nick: “Happy birthday @nickhogan! We love you so much.

"Your dad couldn’t have been prouder of the son you are… loyal, loving, hard-working, and always there when it mattered most.

“The strength and heart you’ve shown all along means more than I can say.

"I’m so grateful for you, and I know Terry felt the same every single day.”

Nick - whose mother is Hulk's first wife Linda Hogan - thanked Sky for her kind words.

He replied: “Thank you so much Sky, I really appreciate everything you did for my father and are doing for all of us at this time."

Meanwhile, Nick paid tribute to his late father over the weekend and remembered the wrestler as his "hero".

He wrote on Instagram: "My dad was the most incredible person I’ve ever known and will always be my hero. He was the most kind, loving and amazing father anybody could ask for. I feel so blessed to have had the greatest dad in the world. He was not only the best dad but also my mentor and my best friend. He always has been my best friend and I love him and miss him more than I could ever explain.

"I thanked him for everything he has ever done for me and told him how much I loved him and hugged him every chance I got. I spent a lot of time with him the past few years after moving back to Florida to be closer to him and I am so grateful for those memories. They are the best moments in my life."

Nick admitted that he'll miss his dad "forever".

He said: "I will always remember the lessons and advice he gave me and carry on in a way that I know would make him proud. Thank you for being the best dad in the world and thank you for being my best friend. I love you so much Big Dog and I will miss you forever. (sic)"

Nick has also thanked his social media followers for their messages of support since his dad passed away.

He wrote: "Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me and comforted me over the last few days. It truly means a lot. I’m sorry to everyone I have not responded to yet. This has been overwhelming and extremely difficult. Hearing so many kind words and stories about my dad’s life, interactions and experiences with everyone has been incredible and comforting."