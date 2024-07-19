Hulk Hogan ripped his shirt off during a speech at the Republican National Convention as he backed Donald Trump to return to the White House.

Hulk Hogan ripped his shirt off on stage at the Republican National Convention

The veteran wrestler - who has known the former US President for more than 35 years - took to the stage to speak at the event in Milwaukee on Thursday (18.07.24) after Trump was confirmed as the party's official nominee for the US election in November and he drove the crowd wild by taking off his suit jacket and ripping off a tank top to reveal a red Trump/Vance shirt underneath.

After coming on stage to the tune of his wrestling theme 'Real American', he pumped the audience up with his catchphrase, saying: "Well, let me tell you something brother!" before referencing the assassination attempt on Trump in Pennsylvania last Saturday (13.07.24) when a gun man opened fire on the politician leaving Trump with a wounded ear and killing a crowd-member.

Hogan said: "What happened last week ...when they took a shot at my hero ....They tried to kill the greatest president of the United States. Enough was enough!!"

He also recalled winning a wrestling world title in front of keen fan Trump and went on to pledge his support to his old friend, adding: "Over my career, I’ve been in the ring with some of the biggest, some of the baddest dudes on the planet, and I’ve squared off against warriors, ooh yeah, savages.

"And I’ve even, like I said, body-slammed giants in the middle of the ring. And I know tough guys, but let me tell you something, brother, Donald Trump is the toughest of them all.

"All you criminals, all you lowlifes, all you scumbags ... Whatcha gonna do when Donald Trump and all the Trumpamaniacs run wild on you, brother?"

Hogan added: "As as an entertainer, I tried to stay out of politics, but after everything that's happened to our country over the past four years and everything that happened last weekend [the assassination attempt], I can no longer be silent.

"I'm here tonight because I want the world to know that Donald Trump is a real American hero, and I'm proud to support my hero as the next president of this United States.

"I've known that man for over 35 years, and he's always been the biggest patriot, and he still is. He's always told you exactly what he thought, and he still does brother.

"Let Trump-O-Mania rule again, let Trump-O-Mania make America great again!"

Trump - who is a longtime wrestling fan and has long been involved with the WWE - was seen blowing Hogan a kiss as he finished his speech and later gave him a shout-out as he officially accepted the Republican nomination.

He said of Hogan: "I know about entertainment, but when he used to lift a 350 pound man over his shoulders and then bench press him two rows into the audience, I said, that maybe entertainment, but he is one strong son-of-a-gun."

Trump previously hosted WWE's flagship event WrestleMania IV and WrestleMania V at his Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, New Jersey and was a regular ringside.

He also took part in 2007's WrestleMania 23 - which was dubbed 'Battle of the Billionaires' - as Trump chose a champion fighter to take on a wrestler chosen by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon with the loser being forced to shave his head.

Trump won and got to keep his famous head of hair and was later seen shaving McMahon's head. The reality TV star-turned-politician was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013 with his old foe McMahon doing the honours.