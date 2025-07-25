Hulk Hogan spent the last two years of his life fully embracing his Christian faith.

The WWE wrestling hero, whose real name was Terry Bollea and who died aged 71 on Thursday (24.07.25), got baptised with his third wife, yoga instructor Sky Daily, 45, in a ceremony at Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Largo, Florida – months after their marriage in September 2023.

The couple had exchanged vows at the same church in September, after a year-long engagement that began in July 2023.

Sky, who is 25 years younger than Hogan, stood beside him on their wedding day, surrounded by close family and friends.

At the baptism, Hulk wore his signature bandana and a white T‑shirt, while Sky wore a white robe and stood with him in the baptismal pool.

Hulk posted photos and videos from the event, writing of his spiritual experience: “No worries, no hate, no judgment… only love!”

He added: “Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life.”

The ceremony marked a deep reaffirmation of Hogan’s Christian faith, which he first embraced at the age of 14.

He credited his faith, along with “training, prayers and vitamins”, with sustaining him throughout his career.

Hulk’s baptism was described by Sports Spectrum as “a public profession of Christ” and was captured in footage showing him smiling as he emerged from the water.

His renewed faith was also reflected in social media posts earlier this year celebrating Christianity and spreading messages of love and redemption.

Hogan died after suffering a cardiac arrest at his Clearwater, Florida home.

Sky Daily has spoken about his recovery from recent spinal surgery, but the official cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

He is also survived by his two adult children – Brooke, 37, and Nick, 34 – who he had with Linda.

Hulk’s ex-wife Linda gushed about sharing “good old days” with the wrestling icon days before his death.

She shared a nostalgic photo of her with Hulk on Instagram and captioned it: “The good old days.”

Her throwback snap, taken by a photography agency, showed her gazing at Hogan while dressed in a black costume at a 1996 convention.

Linda Hogan, 65, was married to the wrestling star for over two decades before the couple divorced in 2009.

The pair were familiar to fans through the VH1 reality show Hogan Knows Best, which aired from 2005 to 2007.