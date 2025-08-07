Brooke Hogan has publicly threatened legal action against members of her late father Hulk Hogan’s inner circle.

The 37-year-old daughter of the former wrestling icon accused them of spreading what she called “blatantly false information” during an interview on TMZ Live – but insisted she is not pursuing any inheritance, and demanded the speculation stop.

She hit out after her dad Hulk died of a heart attack on 24 July at age 71.

Brooke declared: “Whatever representative from that camp that continues to spew these lies, if they want to keep going, grab your best hold, grab your best lawyers because I’m ready to go.

“Because I’m done with it. I’m done, this is ridiculous. I know too much. I’ve been through too much, I’m not to be played with. I’m done, so it better stop.”

She continued on the same show: “This is ridiculous that it’s gone to this point of this war of words… leave him alone, leave me alone and let the poor man go to heaven. Stop coming after me. I’m not the one you want to come after.”

Brooke explained in detail how she has not sought any inheritance following her father’s death in July. She added: “I just know how my family is, and I’ve seen how certain members of my family go after money.

“I have my own job, my husband has a job, we do not have any money coming in from my father since I was 18 years old.”

Brooke described her relationship with her father as “very, very close” despite their later estrangement, saying: “We’ve been through a lot… I’ve forgiven a lot. I’ve been by his side through everything.”

She also dismissed rumours that she rejected gifts or that he was desperate for reconciliation before his death.

Brooke said: “Me and my dad have had multiple conversations where he said sorry. He never said specifically for what.

“Me and my dad were always respectful towards each other, always kind and loving towards each other.”

Brooke did not attend Hulk’s private funeral, and explained her decision by saying: “My father hated the morbidity of funerals. He didn’t want one. I had to make my own decision to honour him the best and most genuine way I knew how… privately… the way that made me feel the closest to him.”

She honoured him with her husband Steven Oleksy, 39, and their six-month-old twins, Oliver and Molly, at the beach, his favourite place.