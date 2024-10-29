Ian Somerhalder considers his acting career to be "in the rearview mirror".

The 45-year-old star and his wife Nikki Reed previously turned their backs on Hollywood in order to pursue a life of farming, and Ian has now insisted that he doesn't have any intention of returning to the entertainment industry.

Speaking about his acting career, Ian told PEOPLE: "I think it's in the rearview mirror. I do."

Ian suggested that he and his wife after currently too busy looking after their children and building their business interests to even consider returning to Hollywood.

Ian - who has Bodhi, six, and a 16-month-old son with Nikki - said: "I just don't know how the hell we would ever make a TV show. We're building three companies at the same time, raising kids."

Ian previously explained that he stepped back from Hollywood because he wanted to focus on his family life.

The retired actor told PEOPLE: "I say this in all humility, in all respect, but I would much rather do this than go spend two months in some city, shooting a TV show away from my family or transporting my family back and forth.

"Once you reach a certain level, you’re like, ‘Okay, I want to focus on family and the future of farming and food and energy and the big things.'"

Ian - who has been married to Nikki since 2015 - also insisted that he isn't at all motivated by fame or personal accolades.

Ian - who played Boone Carlyle on the hit TV series 'Lost' - said: "I don't need to chase awards and anything that would make me feel better about myself."