Ice Spice considers Taylor Swift to be her "closest celebrity friend".

The 24-year-old star has developed a close bond with Taylor, 34, over recent years, and the rapper was even reduced to tears when she was offered the chance to collaborate with the Grammy-winning singer on a remix of 'Karma', which features on Taylor's 2022 album 'Midnights'.

Ice - whose real name is Isis Gaston - told Rolling Stone magazine: "I remember my manager called me, and he usually texts, but he called, and he’s like, ‘You ready for this one?’ And I’m thinking it’s going to be some bad news or something.

"He’s like, ‘Taylor Swift has a record for you to get on from her album.’ I’m playing it cool on the phone. I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s cool. Super cool.’ And then I hang up the phone and I’m hysterically crying."

Ice revealed that Riot, her long-time producer, actually managed to capture the moment on camera.

She said: "I’m in my walk-in closet, and I’m like, ‘Bro, this is not real life'. Riot definitely filmed it. That’ll probably be in a documentary one day."

Meanwhile, Taylor has hailed Ice's business mindset, observing that she takes a keen interest in "the music industry and how it works".

Taylor explained: "Seeing Ice lean into the strategic, financial and business aspects of her career is really exciting for me.

"The more artists learn about the inner workings of the music industry, the more power they can have in their creative world. I knew based on the questions she asked and the observations she made that she didn’t just want to be a passenger in her own career. She wanted to be the driver of it.”