Taylor Swift has helped to teach Ice Spice about American football.

Ice Spice is confused by American football

The 24-year-old rap star joined Taylor, 34, in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl earlier this year, but Ice admitted that she still has limited knowledge of the sport.

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', she explained: "I was incredibly confused. I’m still confused."

Taylor began dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce in 2023, and she travelled to Las Vegas in February to see him lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Ice confessed that her showbiz pal - who attended numerous Chiefs games last season - has a much better understand of the sport.

She said: "That day I had a sense of knowing, but it just went away."

Reflecting on her own Super Bowl experience, the rap star added: "I honestly would just wait until Taylor cheered."

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes, Travis' teammate, recently claimed that Taylor has helped to make the Chiefs a "worldwide team".

Speaking to Time magazine, he explained: "[The Chiefs] went from a nationwide team that was kind of global to a full global worldwide team. That came from Taylor’s fanbase."

Despite her fame and success, Patrick has been wowed by Taylor's down-to-earth attitude and her work ethic.

The 28-year-old sports star - who is one of the best-known players in the NFL - said: "I’ve met a lot of famous people now in my life. Taylor’s probably the most down-to-earth person that’s been on that stage for that long.

"She’s never not working. Even when she’s taking her downtime, she’s working on something. Shooting a music video or singing a song or writing a song. You can see it by how she talks."