Brian James, the iconic punk rock guitarist and founder of The Damned, has died aged 70.

Brian James, the iconic punk rock guitarist and founder of The Damned, has died aged 70

The musician, who performed alongside artists including Iggy Pop during his decades-long career, passed away on Wednesday (05.03.25.)

He was widely recognised for his influence on the punk genre and as the writer of the first UK punk single, ‘New Rose’.

A statement posted on his Facebook account said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of one of the true pioneers of music, guitarist, songwriter, and true gentleman, Brian James."

Born in Hammersmith, London, on 18 February 1955, Brian was instrumental in shaping the early punk movement.

After forming The Damned, he went on to establish Tanz Der Youth before co-founding The Lords of the New Church with Stiv Bators.

The band released three studio albums and produced singles such as ‘Open Your Eyes’, ‘Dance with Me’, and ‘Method to My Madness’.

His career continued with The Dripping Lips and the Brian James Gang, releasing solo material and collaborating with a range of influential musicians.

The statement about his passing added: “Incessantly creative and a musical tour de force, over a career which spanned more than six decades, with his music also gracing film and television soundtracks, in addition to The Damned and The Lords of the New Church, Brian worked with a plethora of punk and rock ‘n’ roll’s finest, from Iggy Pop to Wayne Kramer, Stewart Copeland to Cheetah Chrome.”

Brian reunited with the original members of The Damned in 2022 for a series of UK shows, marking more than four decades since the release of ‘New Rose’.

He is survived by his wife, Minna, his son, Charlie, and his daughter-in-law, Alicia.