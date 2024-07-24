Iggy Azalea has claimed she is "very much the only parent" to her son.

The 'Fancy' hitmaker has four-year-old Onyx with Playboi Carti but she insisted her former partner is not involved in their little boy's life at all.

Speaking to Jesse Tyler Ferguson on his 'Dinner's On Me' podcast, she said: "I'm very much a single mother. I'm very much the only parent, no disrespect, but yes, I am not co-parenting really, and that's just the reality of it. It's one, it's 24/7."

The 34-year-old rapper also admitted that she's stepped back from her career in recent years in order to prioritise her son because she wants to be there to take him to school and give him "confidence", rather than travelling the world with her music.

She said: "I no longer want to be traveling around everywhere. I want to take my son to school. I want him to have memories with me and give him that time. It's really important to me.

"I owe my success in large part to my mother because she spent so much time with me and she just really gassed me up and made me think I was a superwoman genius, dancer extraordinaire, painter extraordinaire, chef, whatever it was. And it's important to me, even when my son's only four, that I know I'm there, instilling that confidence in him and just helping guide him.

"It's my job as a parent. I think if you're going to have a child, you should be prepared to do that and engage in that way. And I really want to. I toured two years with my son on a bus and it was time for that to end."

Back in 2022, Iggy dismissed claims by her former partner - who she split from in late 2020 - that he took "care" of her and their little boy financially during an interview with XXL magazine.

She took to X, which was then still known as Twitter, to post: “Take care of me? Lmaooooo let’s not get carried away now. I laughed. A lot.

“You've been mislead. I don’t f*** with a man I’m not even remotely on good terms with claiming he pays my bills. I pay my bills. Secondly saying nice things for an interview sounds great but in real life he talks to me like s*** so badly I had to stop all direct contact. (sic)"

The 'Work' hitmaker shared that Carti's team had been wanting her “silence” about the interview but wanted to make it clear his words were “not reflective” of reality.

Iggy said: “His team has been calling about the interview, hoping for my silence because they know what my reaction would be. I do appreciate being called a great mom but when that’s not reflective of what he has to say in real life I’d much rather be left out of being mentioned at all.”

Iggy’s comments came after her ex shared: “I’m a father. You know what I’m saying? You know how it is having kids. I just got responsibilities. I pay a lot of bills. I take care of a lot of people. I take care of my mom. I take care of my family. I take care of my baby mom [and] I take care of my son. There’s a lot of people I take care of. So, it’s like, I gotta keep doing it.”