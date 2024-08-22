Imagine Dragons drummer Daniel Platzman has quit the band to indulge his “biggest passion”.

The musician, 37, had previously announced a hiatus from the group in March 2023, but has now revealed in a message shared with fans on Instagram his exit is going to be permanent after a decade with his bandmates.

He said: “After an incredible journey of over a decade, I will be departing the amazing band that is Imagine Dragons.

“I wanted to share my deepest gratitude to you, the fans, for your unwavering support and sharing in the joy of music with me. Connecting with you all has truly been the highlight of this chapter.”

The musician added when he was on a break from the group, he’d been spending time focused on what he considers his “biggest passion” – making music for films.

He went on: “I’m excited to be able to share more soon about the projects I’ve been hard at work on over the past few months centred on my biggest passion: film scoring and composing.

“I promise you’ll be the first to know. Stay tuned.”

Daniel last year said he was on an indefinite hiatus from Imagine Dragons.

The group’s most recent album ‘Loom’, released in June, was their first release as a trio – and the band’s current lineup is frontman Dan Reynolds, 37, guitarist Wayne Sermon, 40, and 39-year-old bassist Ben McKee.

At the time of his break, Daniel said on X he had “not been well.”

He added at the time: “I can’t tell you the depths of regret I have for letting our incredible South American fans as well as my band mates down, but I need to take a little time to focus on my health.

“The shows will go on, and I hope to be back on stage very soon.”

Imagine Dragons are currently on their largest North American headlining tour to date, with their run of shows set to continue until December.