Imogen Poots has hailed Kristen Stewart “one of the most authentic people” she’s ever met.

Imogen Poots and Kristen Stewart 'worshipped each other from afar'

The 35-year-old actress – who is best known for her role as Tammy in 2007 horror flick ’28 Weeks Later’ - leads the cast of the ‘Twilight’ star’s upcoming directional debut, ‘The Chronology of Water’, and relished the opportunity to work with her idol and have her believe in her.

In an interview with The Guardian newspaper about the adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch's memoir of the same name, she said: “Kristen and I have been secretly worshipping each other from afar. It’s really something to have someone believe in you that much. She’s had a mad life and yet she is one of the most authentic people I’ve ever encountered. As a director, she is relentless in the best way possible. She put her sweat into this film.”

It’s not the first time Imogen has praised the 34-year-old actress.

Despite it being her first time stepping behind the camera, the ‘A Long Way Down’ star dubbed Kristen "one of the greatest directors" she's ever worked with.

She told Collider: "She's really something. She was born to do it. I'm so proud of her."

Imogen and Kristen are both "incredibly passionate about the project".

The actress likened them both to "sports coaches" when they're on set.

Imogen explained: "We'd like shout at each other on set like sports coaches. We were both incredibly passionate about the project and had the same energy around it and the stakes were very high for both of us all the time."

'The Chronology of Water' explores themes such as addiction and self-destruction.

Kristen has been forced to overcome various obstacles to get the project off the ground - but she's always been committed to the idea.

Imogen shared: "She has just cared about this for so long, and she did it.

"I think it was so hard to get it made because the subject matter and I think at several moments along the way, anyone would think 'Is this even worth it?' She kept going. She found the right financiers for the project.

"We didn't have to censor any of the story because that would have been pointless. She's done it her way and it's the only way. I think she's punk-rock and authentic, and she's my favourite girl. I think she's amazing."