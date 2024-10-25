Kate Winslet has urged young actresses to learn from their mistakes.

Kate Winslet has learned from her past mistakes

The Oscar-wining star has advised up-and-coming actresses to not worry too much about making mistakes.

Asked about the advice she has for younger women coming up in the industry, Kate told PEOPLE: "It's such an interesting question, because I give it a lot of advice all the time.

"The main thing I say is that mistakes are not only celebrated, but they're important. Because if we don't make mistakes, we can absolutely never learn. And we all make mistakes, and there is no such thing as perfect. And just to completely be themselves. Because if they can be themselves, they've always got that to hang on to and to keep them grounded."

Asked how she's managed to overcome her own mistakes, Kate replied: "Honestly, dig deep, keep going, and just believe in myself.

"I mean, that's honestly what I do. And try not to be hard on myself. I think women in general, we're hard on ourselves all the time. It's a terrible waste of energy, and I don't ever want to look back at my life and think to myself, 'I wish I had been kinder on myself.' I want to do that now, and always be doing that. So that's what I do."

Earlier this year, Shailene Woodley praised Kate for helping her to remain grounded.

The 32-year-old actress worked with the award-winning star on 'Divergent' in 2014 and 'Insurgent' in 2015, and Shailene still appreciates the advice she was given by the 49-year-old actress.

During an appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', Shailene shared: "She's so, not to overuse the word real, but she's just real. She is who she is, and she's not afraid to be who she is. And she's done the hard work."