Christina Hall has seemingly branded her estranged husband an "insecure man with a large ego".

Christina has hit out at estranged husband Josh Hall

The HGTV star split from Josh Hall earlier this month after almost three years of marriage and, days after she filed court documents accusing him of taking $35,000 of her own money, she has taken to Instagram to hint there had been problems in their relationship for some time.

Christina - who has three children from previous relationships - wrote on Instagram in a white font on a black screen: "Over here waiting for the typical Hired PR rep speech of 'how I was blind-sided and how I'm working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch ............. Meanwhile, I'm over here not as nice and quiet as I used to be .....

"I have worked my a** off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/ what they did NOT work for should be ashamed. An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you- but 'still i rise' ....

"For those that aren't aware ... divorces do not happen overnight .. there is always a breaking point. This one is personal.......,(sic)"

In court documents filed in Orange County Superior Court in California and obtained by 'Entertainment Tonight', earlier this week, the 'Flip or Flop' star accused her estranged husband of "diverting" funds to his account.

She wrote: "Josh was able to divert over $35,000 of my separate property rental income into his account,

"I am asking for Josh to account for the funds taken and return them to me as those funds are specifically used to pay any loans, obligations, property taxes, insurance, and maintenance for these rental properties."

The 41-year-old star explained she owns rental homes in both Franklin and Nashville in Tennessee and claimed Josh contacted her property manager via text on 8 July, a day after they filed for divorce.

She accompanied her filing with a screenshot of the purported messages, which read: "Hi. For June payments, can we please get it sent to a different account when it's time? Thank you."

Christina - who stated she learned about the messages on 21 July - claimed the phrasing "Can we please" was inaccurate because she "had no personal contact with Josh on July 8, 2024".

She added: "I would not have asked him to send himself my money the day after I told him we are getting divorced."

She claimed the property manager compiled with the request as they thought she had "authorised the change of accounts and asked for account details and Josh provided his own Wells Fargo Bank account."

Christina has requested a judge order Josh to return the money, and also asked for exclusive use of their Newport Beach residence.