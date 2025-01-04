Lucy Lawless is just "not that interested" in acting anymore.

Lucy Lawless is focused on directing

The 56-year-old star - who is best known for playing Xena in the hit TV series 'Xena: Warrior Princess' - enjoyed huge success as an actress earlier in her career, but Lucy has been happy to focus on directing in recent years.

Lucy - who also had starring roles in 'Battlestar Galactica' and 'Parks and Recreation' - told The Independent: "For nearly 40 years it was all I’d done for a living, and I’m just not that interested in the process any more, to be honest with you.

"This directing thing is like a hard 180 degrees the other way. You have total control of it, and it’s made me giddy. Not with power exactly, but now it’s all I really want to do. It’s really, really attractive."

Lucy recently admitted that she was never interested in fantasy TV shows and films.

The Hollywood star explained that she "got sucked into fantasy action TV", acknowledging that it was a "crazy U-turn" for her.

She told Big Issue magazine: "My heroes were all stage actors. I used to buy ‘Plays and Players’ magazine and saw myself as one day coming to London and doing theatre. London was the centre of that world.

"Then I got sucked into fantasy action TV – now that was a crazy U-turn.

"It was never the plan. And it was murder having to do all those stunts.

"I was known in school as Unco, for uncoordinated, so it was a horrible shock to do all the fight scenes in ‘Xena: Warrior Princess’.

"I didn’t watch fantasy or sci-fi, I’m just not into it.

"I’m into real people and exploring humanity. I will always watch Judi Dench rather than people with pointy ears."