Ioan Gruffudd has accused his ex-wife Alice Evans of violating a restraining order by allegedly posting about the movie star on social media.

Ioan Gruffudd and his ex Alice Evans are battling in court again

The 50-year-old actor filed for divorce from Alice - the mother of his children Ella, 15, and 11-year-old Elsie - in March 2021 after 14 years of marriage and it was finalised last year amid a raging battle over child custody and money issues and now Ioan claims Alice has violated a DVRO (domestic violence restraining order] and breached the terms of their custody agreement.

In paperwork filed at Los Angeles Superior Court - obtained by DailyMail.com - Gruffudd alleged: "I have discovered several social media posts by Alice where she has openly disparaged me and my fiancee, and where she has posted medical information of our children, in continued violation of the DVRO [domestic violence restraining order] and in violation of our Stipulation [agreement about child custody].

"Alice's public harassment affects my public reputation and my ability to obtain new work."

The actor's legal team cited alleged examples including Alice's seeming contribution to a discussion on social media which encouraged users to share

"common misconceptions about family court you wish you had understood better"

Alice is alleged to have written: "That you can hand out a DVRO for 'mean text messages' but when actual violence happens, no DVRO because it's 'hard to prove ...

"That my ex could just make up a bunch of lies about our 20-year relationship, say it was abusive and that I abused the kids and that the court (and BOTH sets of lawyers at the time) would just believe him. Despite copious evidence in the form of his own words in post interviews to the contrary."

Gruffudd's team also shared another example of a social media post which alleged Alice had complained about having to pay hundreds of dollars for medicine for one of their daughters when she was sick.

The posts were allegedly made during September 2024.

Alice has previously insisted she no longer complains about her ex online. In a court filing at the start of September, she submitted a sworn statement in which she declared: "'I have not engaged in that conduct for years. Ioan's allegations that I continued to post to social media using fake accounts was addressed by the police and found to be completely false.

"I sincerely hope that, at least for the sake of our children who have been dealing with this for four years now, Ioan can accept my apology and we can move on to the actual issues that remain to be settled."

Ioan and Alice finalised their divorce in 2023. The 'Fantastic Four' star is now engaged to Bianca Wallace.