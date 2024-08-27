Iskra Lawrence is "inspired by her mom friends" amid her pregnancy.

Iskra Lawrence is currently expecting her second baby

The 33-year-old model is currently expecting a baby girl with her partner Philip Payne - with whom she already has four-year-old son Alpha - and after throwing a lavish baby shower in preparation for the arrival, insisted that she is "not alone on the journey" to becoming a mother for the second time.

She told People: "It was so lovely that so many of my girlfriends said the sprinkle was so intentional and the best one they'd ever been to.

"We had fun and games. When guests arrived, they all painted part of the paint by numbers ballet slipper and we played baby-themed Pictionary, which was such a fun ice breaker — and one of my fave games growing up to do with friends and family.

"It really meant so much hearing from my village all the words of encouragement and advice for baby girl.

"I know I'm not alone in this journey and I'm so inspired by all of my mom friends — many of whom are founders also and powerhouses and [whom can] find the balance between motherhood and still chasing their dreams."

In April, Iskra used the happy news of her pregnancy to announce she would be giving away $20,000 to two Instagram followers struggling with infertility to help them start a family.

In her post on Instagram, Iskra wrote: "Four years later and we are finally going to be a family of 4.

"This announcement is extra special because once again I’m partnering with @firstresponsepregnancy and I’ll be giving away all $20k to two of YOU to support you on your fertility journey."

Iskra previously held a giveaway to donate $10,000 to two women who were both struggling to start families of their own - and she revealed they have both since become mums.

She added: "Four years ago I gave away $10k each to Sara and Skye during my first pregnancy and it’s hard not to cry writing this but both now have their rainbow babies and it’s truly been my greatest honour being part of their journeys and I can’t wait to do this again.