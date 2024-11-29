Iskra Lawrence's eating disorder struggles don't just "go away".

Iskra Lawrence has opened up about her struggles

The 34-year-old model has revealed that she was triggered by her past eating disorder struggles throughout her pregnancies - but she's developed a "toolbox" in order to cope with the problem

Iskra - who has Alpha, four, and a one-month-old daughter with her boyfriend Philip Payne - explained to Us Weekly: "It doesn’t go away. You are always going to have to manage it, but it does give you this sense of accomplishment.

"It does mean that when you’ve battled with something that’s inwards, it’s not external.

"It’s not, like, you can move to a different country or break-up with this toxic person or it’s inside of you and those are always the most challenging battles. So I think for me, that’s what I’ve always reverted back to.

"It’s, like, I’ve got my toolbox. Sometimes I might not be able to find the one I need, but it’s in there. I did it; I chose recovery, and I am capable of figuring it out."

Despite this, Iskra acknowledges that the problem could still "pop back up" at anytime.

She said: "We don’t know when it’s going to pop back up. We don’t know when it’s going to be triggered, but we just have to … keep on going in the direction that we want to, even if it’s small [or] a little bit bumpy."

Meanwhile, Iskra previously confessed that she put herself "into a box to conform" earlier in her career.

The model told Glamour magazine: "When you look around and there really isn’t anyone who looks like you, you try to stuff yourself into a box to conform. I think the best thing you can do is turn that focus inside yourself and realise that you are perfectly made as you are. You weren’t made to fit in a box, you make the box fit to you."