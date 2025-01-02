Isla Fisher has thanked her friends for the support they've shown her following her divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen.

Isla Fisher has reflected on a turbulent 12 months

The 48-year-old actress and the comedy star finalised their divorce in 2024, and Isla has now taken to social media to express her "gratitude" towards her friends and family, as she looks towards a new beginning in 2025.

The Hollywood star - who married Sacha back in 2010 - wrote on Instagram: "I’m ending 2024 with gratitude. For my family and old friends who have supported and loved me, to the new friends who have opened their hearts and homes to me and my children and to those who keep shooting me texts to check in. I love you all and wish you the happiest 2025."

The former couple announced their divorce last year, when they both shared the news on their own Instagram accounts.

Alongside images of them both wearing tennis gear, they wrote: "After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down.

"In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritised our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy."

Isla and Sacha, 53, have three children together, but they've always made a concerted effort to keep their kids out of the spotlight.

The actress previously told Marie Claire Australia magazine: "Motherhood is actually my favourite topic, but I keep it private. I think all parents are trying to protect their kids, especially in the social media age.

"I want our children to have a normal childhood, being able to play outside without pressure or scrutiny."