Isla Fisher has put her luxury apartment up for sale five months after announcing her separation from husband Sacha Baron Cohen

The former ‘Home and Away’ actress, 48, told in April how she and the Ali G creator, 52 – with whom she has three children they keep out of the public eye – had jointly filed to end their marriage in 2023.

It’s now emerged the apartment in Sydney, Woollahra, which she bought in 1995 while she was a soap actress has been listed for $1 million.

Mail Online reported Isla is set to make a $828,500 profit on the pad as she originally paid only $171,500 for it in the Nineties.

It sits on the edge of Centennial Park, and is a two-bed, one-bathroom flat.

JK Agency are set to inspect the property, which is said to be going to auction on 28 September.

Isla and Sacha, who has an estimated net worth of $160 million thanks mainly to his string of hit films featuring creations including Borat, first met in 2001 and married nine years later.

They moved from Los Angeles to Sydney in 2020, before relocating to Perth where Isla’s family live in 2021.

There were reports the move was a challenge for Sacha due to his Hollywood work.

The former couple said in April they had quietly separated in 2023.

Isla said in an online statement that also featured a photo of her and Sacha in tennis outfits: “After a long tennis match lasting over 20 years, we are finally putting our racquets down.

“In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritised our privacy and have been quietly working through this change.

“We forever share in our devotion and love for our children.

“We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”