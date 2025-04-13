Issa Rae is "so honoured" whenever her name is an answer in the New York Times crossword.

Issa Rae is proud to be a crossword answer

The 'Insecure' star is always thrilled to find she's named in a puzzle because her mom always used to pass the time with the word proble, and she hopes people find her an "easy answer".

She told People magazine: "I've taken several screenshots every time I do a puzzle and I'm just like, 'Oh, it's me, I'm the answer.'

"And then Natasha Rothwell is also a frequent puzzler and she'll always send me a screenshot.

"My mom was always doing the crossword coming up, so I feel honored every single time. I hope that people just see me as an easy answer."

Issa's appearance in the crossword grew more frequent after she played President Barbie in 'Barbie'.

She noted: "It's the catalyst for so many things, so I'm not surprised."

Both Issa and Tracee Ellis Ross star in the new series of 'Black Mirror', albeit in separate episodes, after previously sharing the screen in 'American Fiction' and the 40-year-old actress can't wait to see her pal in action.

She said: "It was a coincidence. I was just excited and I'm so excited to watch her episode."

And Issa urged Quinta Brunson to reunite them once more in her show 'Abbott Elementary' after the trio previously featured on 'A Black Lady Sketch Show', which was created by Tobin Thede.

She said: "It's a testament to Robin's eye for talent. There are so many women from the writer's room for 'A Black Lady Sketch Show' that have gone on to do amazing things.

"[The show] as born out of a desire to showcase the best of us and also put us in scenes or sketches that we didn't get the opportunity to necessarily play in. So I miss it a lot and am just grateful that we had the run that we did...

"Listen, tell Quinta that right now to cast everybody from Black Lady Sketch Show."

The 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' star previously admitted she always approaches every job as if it is her last.

She told the 'Archetypes' podcast: "I don’t care how settled I may feel in my career, I don’t care how much praise I get. I approach every project thinking, ‘What if I never get to do this again?'"

And despite her recent success, Issa insisted she's never "satisfied" with what she's achieved.

She said: "I’ve never been stagnant, I’ve never been satisfied … that hunger just remains in me."