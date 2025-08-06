Jack Osbourne's heart is "full of so much sadness" following the death of his dad Ozzy Osbourne.

Jack Osbourne has shared a poignant tribute to his dad Ozzy Osbourne

The Black Sabbath star died on July 22 - just two weeks after he reunited with his bandmates for a huge reunion show in his hometown of Birmingham - and the tragedy left his son Jack, 39, totally devastated.

He's now shared a poignant tribute to Ozzy and insisted he feels "lucky and blessed" to have him as his father. In a post on Instagram , Jack wrote: "I haven’t really wanted to post anything since the passing of my father. My heart has hurt too much.

"I’m gonna keep this short because he certainly hated long rambling speeches. He was so many things to so many people, but I was so lucky and blessed to be apart of a very small group that got to call him 'Dad'.

"My heart is full of so much sadness and sorrow, but also so much love and gratitude. I got 14,501 days with that man and I know that is such a blessing."

Jack went on to share a quote from Hunter S. Thompson which he believes "best describes my father".

The quote read: “Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body ... but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming, 'Wow! What a ride!'"

Jack concluded: "That was my dad. He lived and he lived his life fully. I love you dad."

Jack's post comes days after his sister Kelly Osbourne, 40, described the death of their father as the "hardest moment of my life". T

In an emotional post on her Instagram Stories on Monday (04.08.25), Kelly explained she is still trying to process her loss.

She wrote: "I've sat down to write this a hundred times and still don't know if the words will ever feel like enough ... but from the bottom of my heart, thank you.

"The love, support and beautiful messages I've received from so many of you have truly helped carry me through the hardest moment of my life. Every kind word, every shared memory, every bit of compassion has meant more than I can ever explain."

She continued: "Grief is a strange thing - it sneaks up on you in waves - I will not be ok for a while - but knowing my family are not alone in our pain makes a difference. I'm holding on tight to the love, the light, and the legacy left behind. "Thank you for being there. I love you all so much."