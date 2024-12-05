Jack Veal has claimed he was left "street homeless" after escaping abuse at home.

Jack Veal is currently homeless

The 17-year-old actor - who is best knowing for playing Kid Loki in Disney+ series 'Loki' - told his followers on TikTok that he had been living in a trailer in London and asked for help amid struggles with his mental health.

He said on TikTok: “Hi. I’m a famous actor, I’m 17, and I’m homeless…

"I haven’t mentioned much about what’s been going on in my life, but I think it’s time to reveal the truth. Without delving too much into the details, I was abused at home. It was physical violence, emotional abuse and etcetera."

Noting he didn't have a "very good upbringing", he added: “I’ve struggled with mental health. I have autism, ADHD, and am being screened for bipolar and psychosis."

The 'Peripheral' actor explained he couldn't stay with his grandparents as his grandfather is "terminally unwell" and claimed social services had "refused" to step in.

He said: "I have nowhere else to go. And I need help.

"I am desperate. I am currently sleeping in a trailer that has smashed-in windows, is unsafe, and is two hours away from my work, which means I struggle to get to work every day.

“It’s difficult. Life is hard. At the moment, I have nothing else.”

He then urged fans to "spread the message of how the government are treating kids" as he gave a tour of the trailer.

He added: "There’s no electricity, so I have to use a power bank and cycle through those.

“I need help. Please share, please share it with whoever you can. You don’t have to pay me anything; I don’t need anything. I just need you to make this go as viral as possible. I will continue to put more stuff out. But please, I need help.”

Jack later tearfully thanked fans for their support, explaining social services wanted to meet with him.

He said: “I just got a call from social services saying they want a meeting with me tomorrow to potentially get me into foster care and support and accommodations.

"I don't know what you guys have done but it's gotten out there and it's really, really helped me and they're taking action now. They're actually doing something so God bless you all.

"I'll let you know how the meeting goes and there's no promises, but this is the first time they've considered me for accommodation so thank you, thank you so much. I love you all."

But on Wednesday (04.12.24), the teenager admitted the meeting "didn't go well" and declared himself "street homeless".

He said in a new TikTok video: "I'm 17 and street homeless. I went to the meeting and they've told me I need to be street homeless again or return home, which I can't do, until they find me a foster care placement, which might take a while.

"They're telling me days, which is probably gonna be weeks 'cause they lie, so I'm gonna have to be street homeless...

"So I don't know what to do. Again, this is another call out for help. I had hope, but again, they're not doing anything. They want to put me in foster care, but in the meantime, I have to stay on streets."