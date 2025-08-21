Jack White has branded Donald Trump an "orange grifter".

The former White Stripes frontman was dismissed as a "washed-up, has-been loser" by White House communications director Steven Cheung on Wednesday (20.08.25) after he mocked the decor of the presidential residence since the 79-year-old businessman returned to office, and he's now offered a savage response, in which he accused the Commander-in-Chief of "masquerading as a human being" who has done little to improve people's lives.

In a lengthy statement on Instagram, he wrote: "Here's my opinion, trump is masquerading as a human being.

"He's masquerading as a christian, as a leader, as a person with actual empathy. He's been masquerading as a businessman for decades as nothing he's involved in has prospered except by using other people's money to find loophole after loophole and grift after grift...

"I have 'ample time on (my) hands'? That orange grifter has spent more tax payer money cheating at golf than helping ANYONE in the country. Improve. Anything.

"There is no progress with him, only smoke and mirrors and tax breaks for the ultra wealthy.”

The Steady As She Goes hitmaker went on to brand Trump a “conman”, a “low life fascist” and a “professional golf cheat” before admitting he was proud to be ridiculed by the “actual White House”.

He wrote: “Being insulted by the actual White House that this particular conman leads is like a badge of honor to me, because anyone who trump supports and likes is a villain who gives nothing to their fellow man, only takes what can benefit themselves. (sic)”

He also ridiculed the fact he has frequently criticised the president in the past but this was the first time he had had a direct response.

He wrote: "It was the f****** DECOR OF THE OVAL OFFICE remarks I made that got them to respond with insults.

"How petty and pathetic and thin skinned could this administration get?"

Jack's comments came in the wake of Steven hitting out at him for disrespecting "the splendor and significance" of the Oval Office.

He said: "Jack White is a washed up, has-been loser posting drivel on social media because he clearly has ample time on his hands due to his stalled career.

"It's apparent he's been masquerading as a real artist, because he fails to appreciate, and quite frankly disrespects, the splendor and significance of the Oval Office inside of 'The People’s House.'"

The row began when Jack shared a photo of Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office earlier this week.

He captioned the post: "Look at how disgusting trump has transformed the historic White House. It's now a vulgar, gold leafed and gaudy, professional wrestler's dressing room. Can't wait for the UFC match on the front lawn too, he's almost fully achieved the movie "Idiocracy".

"Look at his disgusting taste, would you even buy a used car from this conman, let alone give him the nuclear codes? A gold plated trump bible would look perfect up on that mantle with a pair of trump shoes on either side wouldn't it?

"What an embarrassment to American history. Also pictured in this photograph, a REAL leader of a nation in a black suit.(sic)"

The 50-year-old musician previously expressed his outrage after Trump used the White Stripes' Seven Nation Army in a 2024 campaign video.

He wrote at the time: "Don't even think about using my music you fascists. Law suit coming from my lawyers about this (to add to your 5 thousand others.)"

And in 2023, he hit out at celebrities including Mark Wahberg and Mel Gibson for taking part in a meet-and-greet with the former Apprentice Star.

He posted: "Anybody who 'normalizes' or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of s*** Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book.(sic)"