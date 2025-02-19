Jack Whitehall is planning "a really big night" for his BRITs return.

Jack Whitehall is set to host the awards show

The 36-year-old comedian is set to host the awards show for the fifth time in his career on March 1, and Jack is thrilled that he has another chance to host the annual event.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Jack explained: "The last show I did was in 2021, which had a fair few restrictions due to COVID.

"So it always felt like, due to circumstances beyond my control, I’d maybe gone out with a little bit of a whimper.

"I think the Brits 2025 is going to make up for that and be a really big night.

"When I first started out I was just like ‘Jack, don’t mess this up. This is such a big opportunity’. You don’t want to say the wrong thing and insult someone and then get taken off air. Then I got to a point where I was like, ‘It’s probably best now to not outstay my welcome’. And now, here I am, back again."

Jack previously admitted that he can't wait to return to the role of host, describing the BRITs as his "favourite night of the year".

The stand-up comedy star said: "They say that absence makes the heart grow fonder, and that is absolutely the case with the BRIT Awards. It is my favourite night of the year."

Jack hasn't been available to host the show in recent years due to his jam-packed work schedule. But he's now available and he's thrilled to be hosting the event once again.

An insider previously told The Sun newspaper: "Jack is such a brilliant BRITs host and isn’t afraid to take the p*** out of some of the world’s biggest stars.

"He has such a hectic diary that he’s been unable to take part for the past few years. But he was available this time and said yes immediately. It is one of his favourite gigs as he can have some real fun with the celebs."