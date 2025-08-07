Jacob Elordi has split from Olivia Jade Giannulli.

The 28-year-old actor and the 25-year-old YouTuber have dated on and off since 2021, but the celebrity duo recently decided to call time on their romance, according to People.

Jacob - who plays Nate Jacobs on Euphoria, the hit HBO drama series - and Olivia have so far remained tight-lipped about their break-up. However, speculation about their relationship status has swirled for months.

In April, Olivia was spotted liking a social media post from Isabella Elordi, Jacob's sister. The move prompted speculation that Jacob and Olivia were still going strong as a couple.

However, a source has now confirmed to People that Jacob and Olivia - who first sparked dating rumours in late 2021 - have decided to go their separate ways.

By contrast, back in May 2022, a source confirmed that Jacob and Olivia were dating, although they were initially determined to take things slowly.

The insider told Us Weekly at the time: "They both got out of relationships recently, so they’re not rushing into anything serious.

"So far it’s going well and there’s sparks between them."

The actor and the influencer - who is the daughter of fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli and actress Lori Loughlin - then split in 2022, before rekindling their romance in the following year.

A source explained around that time: "They both seem really happy, and their friends wouldn’t be surprised if they officially got back together."

Jacob and Olivia always made a concerted effort to keep their romance out of the spotlight.

On the other hand, the actor was previously much more transparent about his relationship with Kaia Gerber, posting photos of them together on his Instagram account.

Kaia, 23 - who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber - also discussed their romance during an interview with Vogue in 2021.

The brunette beauty said at the time: "Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions.

"Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone."