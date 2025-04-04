Jade Thirlwall felt like a "weight lifted" as soon as she turned 30.

Jade Thirlwall no longer cares what people think of her since turning 30

The former Little Mix star, now 32, celebrated the milestone in 2022 and she's now admitted she embraced her new decade because she "stopped caring as much about what people think" and her new care-free attitude was a huge help as she launched her solo career.

She told Puss Puss Magazine: "Literally the minute I turned 30 it was like a weight lifted off my shoulders and I stopped caring as much about what people think.

"Which is lucky, because I feel like now I'm on my own, I'll obviously get more scrutiny. There's more of a magnifying glass."

She went on to add: "I think people still expect me to look like the 20-year-old girl that I was, but obviously, my body has changed.

"I'm more than ready for my album to be out there. I get to do my own shows this year and I've got a bunch of festivals coming up. I've really missed being on stage. I just want the album to be out in the world so I can start writing again."

Jade's post-Little Mix career has taken off and she won her first solo BRIT Award last month when she took home the trophy for Best Pop Act during the glitzy ceremony at London's O2 Arena.

The singer expressed her amazement in her acceptance speech, telling the crowd: "Oh my God, what?! This is my first solo BRIT Award. Oh my God! I can't cry because I've got to sing later but I did do a little piece of paper in case I won.

"I know it's cringe! Firstly, oh my God, I'm flustered, I need to thank the fans because that's why I've won the award. Thank you so much for supporting me and relentlessly forcing everyone around you to vote for me.

"I wanna thank my fabulous team because it really does take a determined village to make a good pop act."

The 'It Girl' hitmaker - who has been dating Rizzle Kicks star Jordan Stephens since 2020 - saw off competition from Charli XCX, Dua Lipa , Lola Young and Myles Smith for the accolade.

Jade concluded her speech by thanking her significant other as well as her parents for always believing in her before giving a shoutout to her former bandmates Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

She added: "My partner Jordan, me mam, dad, me brother and all my family and friends for always believing in me. Thank you for always making me believe that it was a realistic goal to be a pop star since I was a little girl.

"And finally, of course, my Little Mix sisters. I love you so much. I wouldn't have this award without them and they changed my life. I'm so grateful."