Jaime King has been accused of failing to pay a $100,000 legal bill.

The Black Summer star was adored to pay ex-husband Kyle Newman's legal fees in the wake of their split and law firm Wasser, Cooperman and Mandles, have made moves to take the 46-year-old actress to court after she failed to settle a bill for $98,441.16 plus $2,000 in interest.

Court documents obtained by Us Weekly included a 2024 court order from the divorce, which required Jaime to pay 49-year-old Kyle's legal fees, giving her 30 days to do so.

The judge noted: “It is appropriate that [Jaime], the high earner in the marriage, pay those fees and she already agreed to do so.”

The law firm want the Hart of Dixie actess to appear in court with information about her assets and money in her bank accounts to help them collect on the debt.

Jaime may be subject to arrest if she doesn't appear at a scheduled hearing, but her spokesperson insisted the actress - who lost primary custody of sons James, 12, and Leo, 10, earlier this year - had no idea about the row.

They said: “This is the first time Jaime or her current legal team have been made aware of this filing.

“The continued media attention on the mounting financial and emotional costs of this unnecessarily aggressive divorce highlights the unrelenting pressure Jaime has faced. For years, she has endured fear tactics and legal intimidation while doing everything in her power to protect her children and rebuild a stable life for them.

"Jaime remains committed to the healing for her family, and moving forward with grace. We respectfully ask for privacy and compassion during this time.”

Jaime and Kyle split in 2020 after almost 13 years of marriage. They originally agreed to share custody of their sons, but in October 2024, the Fanboys director filed court documents alleging his ex-wife needed help after he found her "distressed".

Her attorney said at the time: “It is unfortunate that [Newman] continues to utilise the court in attempt to continue … the filing of unfounded malicious claims and to use the children as weapons and pawns without regard to their privacy.”

But in March, Kyle was awarded primary custody of the boys, with Jaime granted shared legal custody and supervised visits three days a week.

The Pearl Harbor actress was told her custody could increase once she finished a six-month drug and alcohol programme, followed by weekly drug tests.

And around the time she lost custody of her sons, Jaime was forced to move out of her Los Angeles home after being sued by her landlord over more than $42,000 in unpaid rent.

Her attorney said: “[King] has expressed to [the landlord] multiple times that she desires to pay the past due rent and vacate the premises prior to the end of the lease.

“She has been acting in good faith to raise the funds to due so, however suffered continued setbacks and hardship due to the Los Angeles wildfires, which came within 800 feet of her home, forcing her to flee her home after mandatory evacuation orders were issued in the Nichols Canyon fire.”

The pair eventually agreed a deal, and Jaime moved out within weeks.