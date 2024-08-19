Jake Paul sees himself as an "anti-hero".

Jake Paul is preparing to face Mike Tyson

The 27-year-old star has turned his attention towards boxing in recent years, and ahead of his much-hyped clash with former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, Jake has likened himself to the legendary Muhammad Ali.

Jake - who previously starred on the Disney Channel series 'Bizaardvark' - said during a pre-fight press conference: "At the end of the day, people are always going to have something to say. It's because of who I am. I proved everyone wrong. Reminder: the most hated and most criticised boxer in the sport of boxing before they loved them was Muhammad Ali.

"So, I'm the anti-hero, and people will love me soon enough once they realise what I've done for this sport and who I truly am. But it doesn't bother me at the end of the day, because when you're at the top, people are clawing to rip you down. And that's just the way the game goes."

Mike, on the other hand, previously revealed that he was looking forward to facing the YouTuber-turned-boxer on November 15.

The 58-year-old star said: "I'm very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul at the AT and T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

"He's grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT.

"It's a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him."