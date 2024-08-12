Jamelia finally feels "worthy of great love" after a "catastrophic" break-up left her single and pregnant.

Jamelia was left raising her daughters as a single mum after her last relationship broke down

The pop star split from her partner - who she has never named - in 2022 when she was four months pregnant with her fourth daughter and she was left raising her girls alone, but she has now bounced back and feels ready to look for love again.

She told OK! magazine: "I've been single for two and a half years and my last relationship ended catastrophically.

"I’m at a point where I’m really happy, I’ve recovered from that experience and I thought, ‘I’d love to go on a date!’ ... "

She signed up to appear in reality TV show 'Celebs Go Dating' and she credits the series' panel of experts with helping her to change her thinking.

Jamelia added: "I realised that I was choosing men as the little girl that didn’t get picked up by her dad, so many things were linked back to my childhood.

"I’m over that now and I know that I am worthy of great love. The [experts] have changed my life. My exes couldn’t even talk to me now!"

The singer previously admitted she felt like her life was "over" after her break -up, telling the Daily Star newspaper: "When I was four-and-a-half months pregnant, my relationship broke down. Me and my daughters were abandoned.

"It was an unexpected life change that absolutely devastated us and changed everything. It was like a sledgehammer went through our lives. I thought it was the end of my life because my relationship had ended.

"The past two years of my life have been a car crash. I’ve had a really difficult, traumatic time. One of the things I never, ever wanted to be was a single mum."

She added: "I’ve had four daughters to keep afloat, keep alive. There are so many people who I thought would support me and help me and they just didn’t. I had to tap into my resilience. It’s been about surviving."