James Blunt has joked that his hit 'You're Beautiful' is the perfect song to have sex to.

The 50-year-old singer explained that the track's length of three minutes and 30 seconds means it is ideal play during intimacy and even quipped that he's "tried it myself".

James told The Guardian newspaper's Saturday magazine: "It's fantastic. I've tried myself. And it's three minutes and 30 seconds to the second, which is all the time you're going to need."

The 'Goodbye My Lover' hitmaker also explained how he can't bear to listen to the Robbie Williams song 'Angels' because the former Take That star "stole" his drummer.

Blunt said: "He stole my drummer. And my lighting designer. Well, he just paid them more. Now, we share drummers, so we're in a throuple - Robbie Williams, our drummer and me.

"The worst bit is when it's their turn and I'm forced to just watch."

James has promised to change his name to whatever his fans want if the 20th anniversary re-release of his debut album 'Back to Bedlam' reaches the top of the charts.

He told 'The Chris Moyles Show' on Radio X: "I have signed up to changing my name to whatever the public want - they can change my name.

"It's a genuine thing. I swear on my life and the life of my one fan - Brian from Glasgow - I will change my name should it hit number one."

James admits that he does have some concerns about the name the public might choose - particularly if it rhymes with Blunt.

He joked "James cucking funt... as long as it's not, you know, Blunty McBluntface."