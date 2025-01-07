Emilio Echevarría has died at the age of 80.

The actor - who was best known for starring in the James Bond film 'Die Another Day' in 2002 where he played Raoul alongside Pierce Brosnan in the leading role - had enjoyed an illustrious career in the arts but passed away on Saturday (04.01.25), the Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences announced.

In a statement, they said: "The AMACC regrets the sensitive death of actor Emilio Echevarría, who forged an enormous career in film and theatre.

"He received three Ariel nominations for his participation as a side actor."

A cause of death has not yet been announced.

The movie star began his career in the theatre in the late 1970s and then moved into Mexican films such as ' Y tu mamá también' and ' Amores perros', before becoming familiar to English audiences as the manager of a Havana cigar factory in the 20th '007' film in the early 2000s.

Upon its release, 'Die Another Day' had had to compete with 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets' at the box office and was a commercial success, but received mixed reviews from critics.

As well as Brosnan, other A-Listers to make up the cast list included Halle Berry and Dame Judi Dench, whilst Madonna performed the theme song.

He is survived by his daughter Lourdes Echevarria, who has made her name as an actress in Mexican film and is known for her roles in 'Dark Cities' and 'A Mother's Love'.

Tributes poured in for the actor shortly after his passing was announced.

Screenwriter Guillermo Arriaga said: "Sad news for those of us who loved and admired him. Emilio Echevarría has died. A tremendous actor and an even better human being. A dear friend. I had the privilege of collaborating with him on several productions. A great man.

The Really, 007! podcast also honoured the actor on social media as they decirbed his performance in the 'Die Another Day' as a "highlight of the movie.

They wrote: "Very sad news to hear about the passing of Emilio Echevarría. He brought life to the enigmatic Raoul in #DieAnotherDay - a highlight of the film."

