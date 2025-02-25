'James Bond' casting director Debbie McWilliams is stepping down from the franchise.

James Bond casting director Debbie McWilliams has announced her retirement after years of creating Hollywood stars for the film franchise

The film franchise has made global stars out of Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig over the course of the last 13 instalments in the 007 series, and Debbie was responsible for finding them all but she has now decided to "move on" to other projects.

In an email provided to ScreenDaily, she said: "I have now hung up my casting hat and have moved on to other film-related projects."

Debbie began working on the franchise in 1981 with 'For Your Eyes Only' and her latest project as the casting director for the series was 'No Time To Die' in 2021.

She has also worked on several other British films, including 'Monty Python’s The Meaning Of Life''My Beautiful Laundrette' - which served as a breakthrough role for Daniel Day-Lewis - and 'Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool', which reunited 'Billy Elliot' co-stars Julie Walters and Jamie Bell.

The news comes just days after it was confirmed that production on the 'Bond' franchise would be transferred to Amazon MGM Studios after decades of being in the hands of Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli for decades.

Speaking of the shock decision, Debbie said: "I am sad to see the end of this era but totally understand why it has happened.

"Prior to Amazon acquiring MGM, Barbara and Michael had a good working relationship with the studio and always held the final decisions.

“Producing a Bond film takes at least two years of their lives with little time for anything else. And with Michael retiring I think Barbara did not have the appetite to shoulder the burden alone. She has so many other interests, especially with her theatre projects."

Last Thursday (20.02.25), Thursday (20.02.25) Barbara and Michael announced that they are stepping back from the film series, but have formed a new joint venture with the studio to house James Bond's intellectual property rights, with all three parties remaining co-owners of the franchise.

Michael said in a statement: “With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects.

"Therefore, Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future”

Barbara added: “My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father, producer Cubby Broccoli.

"I have had the honour of working closely with four of the tremendously talented actors who have played 007 and thousands of wonderful artists within the industry.

"With the conclusion of 'No Time to Die' and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects."

