James Brolin's marriage to Barbra Streisand has survived because of their mattress.

The 84-year-old actor has been married to Hollywood legend Barbra, 82, since 1998 and he inssited that their bedding was the "best investment" they have ever made during their almost 30 years together.

Speaking on 'The Today Show', when asked about the secret to the success of his marraige, he said: "The best investment we’ve ever made is our mattress.

"And don’t misunderstand me. We’re both lazy. We love to sleep late. We do a lot of our work on the phone, on paper, reading, right next to each other."

Meanwhile, the former 'Life in Pieces' star - who has Josh, 57, and Jess, 53, with his first wife Jane Cameron Age as well as Molly, 38, with second wife Jan Smithers whilst Barbra has 58-year-old Jason with ex-husabnd Elliott Gould - explained that in terms of working together as a couple, they have both learned to "take a walk" and distance themselves from each other whenever a disagreement happens to come up.

He added: "You learn to take a walk. Both of us, not just me! I just think you gotta say, ‘Okay, take a deep breath, take a walk' Because animals do the same thing, you know? Humans do it to each other, animals do it to each other."

The 'A Star Is Born' actress was set up with James on a blind date in July 1998 and recently reflected on her relationship with him as she explained they have stood the test of time because they are not afraid to "work" on their marriage.

Writing in her memoir 'My Name Is Barbra' - which was published in late 2023 - she said: "I think the real reason our relationship has endured is that we’re both willing to work at it.

"Jim and I are very different. As he’s said to me, 'You’re an expert at looking for what’s wrong, while I’m just happy to wake up in the morning.' (He’ll live much longer than me. He keeps saying he’s going to live to be 100, and recently upped it to 110. He probably will, with that attitude.)"