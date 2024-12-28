James Denton is "still paying" for his stint on France's version of 'Dancing with the Stars'.

James Denton 'destroyed' both knees on Dancing With The Stars France

The 61-year-old 'Desperate Housewives' star admitted he is "destroyed" his knees while competing on the show with professional dance partner Candice Pascal earlier this year and he is still suffering with pain.

He told PEOPLE: "It was a huge adventure, but both my knees are just destroyed. I am still trying to recover. But it was really fun, and the people were really nice."

James previously turned down the show but admitted when the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild strikes in 2023 left him out of work, he decided to accept the offer from France.

He said: "I never would've done the show here because I'm not a dancer. They've asked me to do 'Dancing with the Stars' in France a bunch of times, because 'Desperate Housewives' was huge there, and I've never even considered it.

"They take care of you, and it was a big adventure."

While he enjoyed the experience, James admitted it was still terrifying but he was delighted to make it to week six.

He said: "My heart was pounding so hard. I felt like a little kid. It was exciting, but really scary.

"I just didn't want to be out the first week or two. I wanted to stay around a while.

"In fact, when I got voted off, the host said, 'I've never seen anybody so happy to get voted off'. The people that were left were so much better than I was, and I just survived because the fans were really nice and they kept me alive, I think."