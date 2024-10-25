James Franco thinks his friendship with Seth Rogen is "over".

James Franco is no longer friends with Seth Rogen

The 46-year-old actor enjoyed a hugely successful partnership with Seth for many years, creating movies such as 'Pineapple Express', 'This Is the End' and 'Sausage Party' together - but their friendship collapsed after James was accused of sexually inappropriate behaviour by a series of women.

The Hollywood star - who reached a $2 million sexual misconduct settlement in 2021 - told Variety: "I haven’t talked to Seth. I love Seth, we had 20 great years together, but I guess it’s over. And not for lack of trying. I’ve told him how much he’s meant to me."

James has been shunned by Hollywood in recent years. However, the actor appreciates that he's still able to work in the movie business.

James - who has previously received treatment for sexual addiction - explained: "I’m so grateful to be working.

"I did go through a lawsuit, and during that lawsuit I wasn’t working. But then COVID hit so everybody wasn’t working. So, I don’t know, it was all … I mean, we were all kind of in it. So it was sort of like, 'I don’t know what I am.'

"But I did certainly use the time to, I hope, good purpose. And whatever had been going on with me before, I had to change my whole way of life. So I am proud of the kind of work I did during that time. And yeah, I wasn’t working in movies, but I certainly was doing a lot of work to change who I was.

"Up until, let’s say the past eight years [before the hiatus] I had a good career. But it was very hard for me to enjoy it. I was a workaholic; I was going all the time."