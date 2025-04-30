James Marsden had a "crazy" connection with Olivia Munn when he was younger.

The 51-year-old actor recalled the early days of his career when he was trying to make it and went home to visit his family where he discovered that his sister was friends with Olivia, 22, in the years before she found global fame herself.

He told People: "About four or five years after I moved to L.A., I found some success. I was on a TV show. And I was kind of known around town back home as someone who had moved to LA and and, you know, made it or whatever.

"So, I went back home to see my sister, and she was like, ‘You mind coming to dinner with me and some of my girlfriends from school?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, sure, sure, sure,’ you know, you go and take some pictures or whatever. Olivia [Munn] was one of those girls.

"Olivia ran up to me at a GQ party in LA years later, and she said, ‘I'm friends with Jenny, your sister, we went to Applebee's back in the day!’ And I was like, ‘Wait, what, I would have remembered you!’ It's just so funny. And now we're doing this show together, it's crazy."

The Hollywood stars are now set to appear alongside each other in 'Your Friends and Neighbors' for Apple+, and have both starred in the 'X-Men' universe.

Meanwhile, the 'Hairspray' star will also reprise his role as Cyclops in 'Avengers: Doomsday' - which is set for release in May 2026 - and is looking forward to going back to the part.

He said: "I'm gonna enjoy the good stuff while we're firing on all cylinders, it’s been a lot of good stuff. It’s all good man, all good stuff.”