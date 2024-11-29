James Van Der Beek feels "thankful" for his "tough year" as he battles cancer.

James Van Der Beek feels thankful for the 're-direct' he was given when he was diagnosed with cancer

The 'Dawson's Creek' star, 47, recently went public with his health crisis after being diagnosed with colorectal cancer and he's reflected on the challenges he faced admitted he's grateful for his "new relationship" with his body and the "re-direct" the illness has given him as well as all the love and support he's received from his family and friends.

In a post on Instagram, he wrote: "It’s been a tough year … and I’m thankful for all of it. For the giant life re-direct cancer has placed in my path.

"For the gift of knowing what it feels like to have friends come through on such a profound level, and in ways I never would have been able to ask for had I not been going through it.

"I’m grateful for this new relationship I have to my body, and what I feed it. I’m grateful to each and every one of you who has reached out and sent good vibes and prayers. It all lands and makes a difference."

He went on to thank his wife Kimberly Brook for showing him "unconditional love" throughout such a tough time.

James wrote: "I’m more grateful than ever to my super human wife who has shown up on levels I never knew possible. Who has shown me what unconditional love is and the magic that comes from that. I am in awe of you, @vanderkimberly."

He added of the couple's six children: "And of course, I’m beyond thankful the little blond army of hearts who keep me present, active, and inspired just by being you. I love you guys beyond."

James previously admitted he struggled to find the energy to tell his loved ones about his health crisis, but he's determined to look at his cancer as "curable".

He told PEOPLE: "Telling people required a lot of energy. I'm an empath. I like to take care of everybody. I'm a provider, and especially at that point, I was trying to be Superman and be all things to all people and be a dad and a provider.

"And so to have to tell people and my father and my siblings and my kids, it was really tricky ... I just kind of went into it with the same attitude that this is curable. I can handle this, but this is what's going on."

He also admitted he finds it hard to ask for help, but he's been overwhelmed by all the love and support he's been given since his diagnosis.

James added: "It was amazing. I’m never the person who asked for any help - ever. It’s not in my DNA. And I thought that was a fine way to be until cancer.

"The way friends showed up was such a beautiful experience - and I would never have otherwise seen how much people care about me."