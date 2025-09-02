James Whale’s will has been revealed.

James Whale’s will has been revealed

The Talk TV presenter and ex-Celebrity Big Brother contestant, who died on 4 August aged 74 after a long battle with kidney cancer, left the majority of his estate to his wife Nadine Lamont Brown.

His estate, worth £715,000 before deductions, was approved by the High Court last week, 25 days after his death, The Sun has reported.

After debts, taxes and fees, the estate was valued at £517,200.

Nearly all of it was left to Nadine, 61, known publicly as Lady Whale.

James’ sons James and Peter, from his first marriage to Melinda Maxted, inherited £75,000 tax-free.

James asked in his will, signed in April 2024, to be buried.

The broadcaster was first diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2000, when doctors predicted he had three months to live.

He underwent surgery to remove a kidney and later founded Kidney Cancer UK, which evolved from the James Whale Fund for Kidney Cancer that he launched in 2006.

In 2020, James confirmed his cancer had returned and spread to his spine, brain and lungs.

He married Nadine, a tax adviser, in 2021 at Tenterden Town Hall in Kent, later crediting her with giving him strength during his illness.

Speaking in a joint interview with her, he said: “The reason I wanted to go to Dignitas was because I was thinking of others, not me. I’m not scared of dying. I want to be buried in the churchyard at the top of the hill. It’s a great view.”

In his final column for the Daily Express, published hours before his death, James reflected on his life and work.

He wrote: “It’s safe to say though that I won’t be around to celebrate Christmas and, while that makes me sadder than I can say – there have been plenty of tears – it’s the hand I’ve been dealt.”

James added: “The past few months have been hard. Up until earlier this year I was able to get to the Talk studios to do my weekly shows with almost no bother… it’s worn me out.”

James credited the NHS, Nadine and his listeners with helping him through his illness.

He added: “Despite everything, I’m happy to go now and a lot of that is due to the people who work here, because they make dying as peaceful and pain-free as possible.”