Jamie Dornan has reportedly been cast as the new Diet Coke hunk.

The ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ actor, 42, is said to be replacing supermodel Kate Moss, 50, as the face of the brand, in a marketing relaunch that will apparently involve a new take on the soft drink giant’s iconic break ad – which famously saw actor Luck Vanous, now 63, drooled over by a bunch of female office workers as he peeled off his top and enjoyed an ice-cold drink of low-fat Coca-Cola.

Insiders told The Sun Jamie has already filmed his advert campaign at an outdoor pool in London, with one source telling the newspaper: “Jamie shot a huge campaign for Diet Coke just recently at a lido in South London.

“This is going to be absolutely massive and Coca-Cola has thrown a lot of money at it.

“Jamie’s deal is worth millions and they think it’s going to pay dividends with giving fans a bit of nostalgia.

“As well as a TV advert with Jamie, there will be a massive push on billboards and social media.”

Jamie is said to be worth around £11 million and along with his role as Christian Grey in the ‘Fifty Shades’ franchise is also renowned for his role as serial killer Paul Spector in the BBC’s ‘The Fall’.

A 2014 interview with Jamie for The Guardian noted he ordered a full-fat Coke with his meal.

When asked why he didn’t go for Diet, he said he doesn’t need to watch what he drinks and eats and appears to naturally stay in shape.

The interview profile said he usually drinks beer and opens a bottle of wine every night after helping his wife Amelia Warner, 42, put their then 11-month-old daughter to bed.

Jamie, who now has two other children with musician Amelia, said he ate “any old c***”, adding: “I could eat 10 packs of Hula Hoops a day and not think about it.”