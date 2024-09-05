Jamie Foxx is set to address his serious medical emergency when he takes to the stage for 'One More Chance: An Evening with Jamie Foxx'.

Jamie Foxx will tell audience members about his serious health scare

In April 2023, the 56-year-old actor was taken to hospital after suffering a "medical complication" whilst working on the Netflix movie 'Back in Action', which halted the production.

He recently made comments about what happened but hasn't fully addressed why he ended up in hospital, only sharing in a video posted to X that he was given a "cortisone shot" and that the doctor told him "something’s going on up there".

However, he's set to go into more detail about the scary ordeal with the new comedy show taking place on October 3, 4 and 5, in Atlanta, Georgia, with "ticket information coming soon".

A description of the show posted to his Instagram page teased: “Join us for an unforgettable one-man show as Jamie Foxx takes the stage to share his journey through a serious health scare, filled with humour, heart, and inspiration.

“Experience Jamie Foxx like never before in this intimate and engaging performance, as he opens up about his struggles, triumphs, and everything in between. Get ready for a night of laughter, reflection, and genuine connection.”

At the time, Jamie's daughter Corinne took to social media to reassure fans.

In a statement written on behalf of her family, Corinne explained: "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."