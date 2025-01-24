Jamie Foxx is said to have split from Alyce Huckstepp.

Multiple sources confirmed to People magazine the pair – who have been together for more than a year and a half – had broken up, after they were first linked publicly in August 2023 when they were spotted dining at Nobu in Malibu, California.

Jamie, 56, and Alyce, whose age has not been disclosed, kept their relationship mostly out of the public eye but were occasionally seen together, including during outings in Los Angeles in September 2023 and on a beach in Mexico the following month.

Alyce reportedly played a supportive role in Jamie’s life during his recovery from a serious health scare in April 2023.

Jamie later revealed in his December Netflix special, ‘Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…’, he had suffered a brain bleed that led to a stroke.

In April 2023, a source told People Alyce was a “great” presence in Jamie’s life as he worked through his recovery.

She was also spotted on set while Foxx filmed a BetMGM commercial in July. An insider at the shoot said: “They seemed cozy. (Jamie) had people around, but they weren’t surrounding him or keeping him away from the rest of the set and crew and actors.”

The reported breakup coincides with a busy period for Jamie, whose Netflix film ‘Back in Action’ was released on 17 January.

His stand-up special premiered in December, and he has multiple projects in the works.

A source told People: “Jamie is super busy just the way he likes it. He has so much going on he barely has time to stop and think about how blessed he is.”

Despite the alleged split, Jamie is said to be maintaining a positive outlook.

The source added to People: “He has been having a great time.”

Representatives for Jamie have not commented on the breakup and Alyce has not made any public statements regarding the alleged split.