The 56-year-old actor has taken to social media to pay a glowing birthday tribute to his sister, Deidra.

Alongside a video of them together, Jamie wrote on Instagram: "Yooooooooooo super big big big happy happy happy happy birthday to my wonderful sister Deidra Dixon!!!! You are amazing you are my light you saved my life… I repeat you saved my life!!!!!! I am forever grateful for you and today. I want you to turn up and enjoy. You are the best little Leo, real tears in my eyes right now I love you to the moon and back.!!! @frequency11 [heart emojis] (sic)"

In April 2023, Jamie was taken to hospital after suffering a "medical complication".

At the time, Jamie's daughter Corinne took to social media to acknowledge the issue.

In a statement written on behalf of her family, Corinne explained: "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

Jamie suffered the issue while he was working on the Netflix movie 'Back in Action'.

The Hollywood star returned to shooting the movie in early 2024, and a source revealed at the time that he was feeling "fantastic".

The insider told PEOPLE: "Jamie is indeed back on set and shooting through February. He looks and feels fantastic."

Despite his struggles, Jamie was determined to fully commit himself to the project.

The source added: "They tried to finish the movie with a stunt double but it didn’t come out right so Jamie is going to do all of the parts now.

"He is doing so well."